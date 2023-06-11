42 minutes ago

Former Black Stars midfielder Michael Essien captivated fans in Turkey as he showcased his skills in the UEFA Ultimate Champions tournament, adding to the excitement leading up to the Champions League final in Istanbul on Saturday night.

In a thrilling five-a-side game as part of the pre-match festivities before the showdown between Inter Milan and Manchester City, Essien joined forces with legendary Champions League winners, including Clarence Seedorf and Kaka.

The match served as a captivating spectacle for football enthusiasts before Manchester City's triumph over Inter Milan at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium.

Vibrant photographs shared on social media by UEFA captured Essien, Kaka, Luis Figo, and 2007 champion Cafu in action.

These images showcased the lively match where these revered football icons once again displayed their skills on the pitch.

The UEFA Ultimate Champions tournament took place on Friday, featuring three teams composed of superstars from past UEFA Champions League campaigns and former Turkish players.

The presence of these football legends ignited excitement among the fans present at the venue, who were delighted to witness the stars donning their boots for a brief but memorable game.

Michael Essien, a celebrated figure in the world of football, notably lifted the Champions League trophy in 2012 with Chelsea, further enhancing his status as a revered player in the hearts of fans.

He is currently a part of the technical team of Danish side FC Nordsjaelland after earning his badges.