2 hours ago

Former Black Star midfielder Michael Essien has turned from heroe to villain after losing over 1Million social media followers few hours after he publicly threw his support behind Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, & Intersex Life (LGBTQI).

The Ghanaian legend also received barrage of insults, which forced him to pull down his Monday night post in support of LGBTQI.

The midfielder waded in the going debate which has so far divided opinions among Ghanaians.

The former Chelsea star posted a rainbow themed Ghana flag with the caption: ‘Ghana Supports Equality’ message of solidarity on his Instagram page.

In his post on Instagram, Essien called for more support for gays and lesbians in Ghana, insisting they must be heard.

His text read: “We see you, we hear you, we support you. Our LGBTQ

This seem not sit well with some of his followers leading about 500, 000 followers on Instagram and close to a Million followers on twitter unfollowing him.

Ghana is a conservative country that frowns on activities of LGBT persons as that sexual orientation is branded abominable, abhorrent and offensive against the natural principles of humanity although there is a growing and thriving LGBT community.

After incessant insults and abuse since his post the former Ghana midfielder has been forced to delete his post throwing support behind the LGBTI community.

Reaction of Essien's support to LGBTI:

''You just lost your one follower, good luck, byee.''

Aikins_Lucky also wrote: Am un following u right away Kojo