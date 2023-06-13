52 minutes ago

Former Ghanaian midfielder Michael Essien has named former Chelsea and England midfielder Frank Lampard as his best-ever teammate he shared the pitch with.

Essien and Lampard formed a formidable partnership during their time together at Chelsea in the English Premier League.

The duo played a crucial role in the club's success, winning several titles including the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Community Shield, and Football League Cup.

Essien joined Chelsea in 2005 from Olympique Marseille, while Lampard had already been with the London club since 2001 after his move from West Ham.

They played alongside each other until the 2013/2014 season when both players bid farewell to Chelsea.

In a recent interview with Goal Africa, Essien expressed his admiration for all his teammates but singled out Lampard as the standout player.

Essien spoke highly of Lampard's ability to score goals consistently as a midfielder, describing it as amazing.

"Everybody is my teammate. I love all my teammates; I mean it's hard to choose. But I would go for Frank Lampard. I mean, being a midfielder that scores a lot of goals every season is quite amazing."

Essien had a stellar playing career that included stints at renowned European clubs such as Bastia, Lyon, Chelsea, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Panathinaikos, Persib Bandung, and Sabail before hanging his boots.