3 hours ago

Former Chelsea and Ghana midfielder Michael Essien has reacted to the praises showered on him by his former teammate John Mikel Obi.

Essien reacted to the video of the Nigerian midfielder praising him by posting an emoji acknowledging the plaudits.

According to the Nigerian, Essien never gets the credit he deserves as his talents deserve more than the plaudit and acknowledgment he received.

He says that Essien was a powerful machine and he was nicknamed a train by his teammates due to his incredible power and work ethic.

The Nigerian International played with Michael Essien for nearly a decade when they were teammates at Chelsea.

"Essien never gets the credit he deserves. We call him the train, he is a powerful machine. The way he trains, everyday he is working” John Obi Mikel told Dubaieye radio in an interview

In 2005, Michael Essien became the talk of the town in England as he joined Chelsea, where he was signed as the most expensive African footballer for £24.4 million at that time.

After getting signed as a Chelsea player in 2005, he won two Premier League championships in 2006 and 2007 respectively, and three FA Cup titles in the years 2007, 2009, and 2010 consistently.

Due to the fact that he played and made a major impact in the high-ranking Premier League, Michael Essien was able to make a name for himself. During the 2012 and 2013 football seasons in August, Michael Essien was loaned to Real Madrid in Spain.

The 38-year-old is currently the assistant coach of FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark.