2 hours ago

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has joined the many former players who are of the opinion that Michael Essien was not celebrated enough in football.

He thinks that the former Chelsea, Real Madrid midfielder was underrated despite his immense contribution to Chelsea during his playing days.

"What player he was. He was one of the best midfielders in the world in his era, but he didn’t get the credit he deserved. PONCHOBWOY" he tweeted.

Essien's former teammate, John Mikel Obi in a recent radio interview also opined that the Ghanaian midfielder was not celebrated that much during his playing days.

In 2005, Michael Essien became the talk of the town in England as he joined Chelsea, where he was signed as the most expensive African footballer for £24.4 million at that time.

After getting signed as a Chelsea player in 2005, he won two Premier League championships in 2006 and 2007 respectively, and three FA Cup titles in the years 2007, 2009, and 2010 consistently.

Due to the fact that he played and made a major impact in the high-ranking Premier League, Michael Essien was able to make a name for himself. During the 2012 and 2013 football seasons in August, Michael Essien was loaned to Real Madrid in Spain.

The 38-year-old is currently the assistant coach of FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark and recently earned his UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth badges.