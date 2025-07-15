30 minutes ago

Michael Tetteh Kwetey has been elected President of the Ghana National Association of Farmers and Fishermen (GNAFF) following a closely contested election held on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at the Pentecost Convention Centre in Kumasi Brofoyedru, Ashanti Region.

He secured 70 of the 136 votes, narrowly defeating his opponent, Peter Kwesi Terkper, who polled 66 votes—a slim margin of just four votes.

Kwetey expressed gratitude to his supporters and pledged to lead with purpose and unity.

He described his election as a renewed moment of strength and life for GNAFF, emphasizing the indispensable role of farmers and fishermen in Ghana’s economic drive.

“No society can ever imagine a future without farmers and fishermen and women,” he said, adding that the association must now come together, leaving behind the election, to work toward better livelihoods and increased national productivity.

He assured the government of the association’s readiness to collaborate in efforts to boost productivity and economic growth.

He indicated that GNAFF would not shy away from offering constructive criticism should any policy fall short of serving the interests of its members.

Kwetey also announced plans to embark on a national tour to engage directly with farmers and fisherfolk to better understand their conditions and explore ways to improve them.

He pledged to actively engage policymakers and stakeholders in the interest of building a stronger, more effective GNAFF.

Calling on all members, including his opponents, to join in moving the association forward, he thanked delegates for the confidence they had placed in him and promised not to disappoint.

Kwetey underscored his readiness for the task ahead by referencing his extensive academic and professional background.

He holds a Master of Laws (LLM) in Energy Law from the University of Ghana, a Bachelor of Law (LLB) from Central University College, and a Master of Administration in Oil and Gas Management from Coventry University.

He also earned a Master of Arts in Development Communication from the Ghana Institute of Journalism and a Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurship from GIMPA.

According to him, this blend of legal, communication, and management expertise has prepared him to lead GNAFF through strategic advocacy and sound engagement with government and stakeholders.