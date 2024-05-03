5 hours ago

Asante Kotoko midfielder Michael Kyei Dwamena has voiced his frustration following a period of sidelined due to injury but is now back and eager to return to action.

The former WAFA captain endured a month-long absence after sustaining an injury during a match against Karela United.

Despite the setback, Dwamena has successfully completed his recovery process and has rejoined training, making himself available for selection ahead of Kotoko's upcoming clash with Legon Cities this weekend.

Reflecting on his journey back to fitness, Dwamena expressed gratitude for the support received from the medical team, acknowledging their dedicated efforts in facilitating his rehabilitation.

With a determined mindset to regain his peak form, he is enthusiastic about contributing to the team's success on the field.

"It's disheartening to be forced off the pitch due to injury. I felt immense disappointment after getting injured, but thankfully, my recovery process went smoothly, and I'm grateful for that," Dwamena remarked.

"I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the medical team for their exceptional work in helping me regain fitness. Their dedication played a significant role in my recovery. As I gear up to return to action, I'm hopeful to showcase my best on the pitch once again," he added.

"As I make my comeback after a month-long absence, there may be some apprehension, but I'm delighted to be back doing what I love," Dwamena expressed to the club's media.

With Asante Kotoko gearing up to host Legon Cities in the upcoming matchday 29 of the Ghana Premier League campaign, Dwamena's return serves as a significant boost to the squad, providing added depth and quality to the team.