1 hour ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed AMB (DR) MICHAEL A.N.N OQUAYE as the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority.

Until his appointment, AMB (DR) MICHAEL A.N.N OQUAYE served as Ghana’s Ambassador to the Republic of India. He has been a tremendous asset to the administration and his stellar professional trajectory spans a vast period of distinguished service in diverse capacities to the state.

AMB (DR) MICHAEL A.N.N OQUAYE has since conveyed his gratitude to the President and Ghanaians in his acceptance note. He pledges to bring his remarkable expertise to bear on this new assignment.