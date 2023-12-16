11 hours ago

Former Bibiani Gold Stars coach Michael Osei is fervently pushing for the inclusion of three outstanding players – Richmond Lamptey, Stephen Banahene, and Kelvin Osei Assibey – in Ghana's squad for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Osei, in an interview with Kolog Bonaventure, passionately highlights the unique qualities possessed by these local talents, suggesting that they deserve consideration for a place in the final squad set to compete in January next year.

The former coach emphasizes the importance of recognizing and utilizing the potential of players within the local league.

Osei singles out Kelvin Osei Assibey, a robust center-back from Hearts of Oak SC, Richmond Lamptey, a skilled midfielder from Asante Kotoko SC, and Stephen Banahene, a dynamic midfielder for Bibiani GoldStars SC.

In his candid remarks, Osei stresses the need for the Black Stars' technical team to acknowledge the abundance of talent within the local league.

He points to the performances of Assibey and Lamptey during the Super Clash, expressing admiration for their skills.

"We need to spell out the beans we have quality players in our league that can be considered for the national team," Osei remarks, advocating for a balanced squad with both local talents and foreign-based players.

Osei particularly commends Kelvin Osei Assibey, describing him as "very energetic, fast, and also very technical, good with both air balls and footwork." He sees Assibey's inclusion as a means to strengthen the team's defensive capabilities.

Regarding Lamptey and Banahene, Osei praises their proficiency in passing, work ethic, and ability to uphold possession.

He states, "They can let us hold the ball and play to our system." Osei's plea for their inclusion revolves around the idea of infusing the Black Stars with a mix of local talent, a strong work ethic, and technical prowess.

As the Black Stars gear up for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with group stage battles against Egypt, Mozambique, and Cape Verde, Osei's endorsement of Lamptey, Banahene, and Osei Assibey serves as a call to diversify the squad and tap into the rich pool of talent within Ghana's football scene.

The 2023 AFCON, scheduled to kick off on January 13 and conclude on February 11, 2024, provides an opportune moment for Ghana to showcase the potential of these local gems on the continental stage.

Osei's passionate plea underscores the belief in the transformative impact that players like Lamptey, Banahene, and Osei Assibey could have on the Black Stars' campaign in Ivory Coast.