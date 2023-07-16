3 hours ago

Prosper Harrison Addo, the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has provided clarification regarding the position of Michael Osekre, self-styled chief of staff of the GFA and a close associate of GFA President Kurt E.S Okraku.

While Osekre, who is the owner of Vision FC, maintains a close relationship with the GFA President, Addo made it clear that he is not a staff member of the association but rather serves as an advisor to the President.

"Michael Osekre does not hold any official position at the Ghana Football Association," Addo stated during an interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio. "Everywhere, we have people who advise the FA, and Michael Osekre is just an adviser to Kurt Okraku."

Osekre is often seen accompanying the various national teams during their travels, frequently in the company of the GFA President.

Addo explained that Osekre's role remains that of an advisor to the GFA President, and he does not have an official position within the association.

Regarding Osekre's expenses during his travels, Addo mentioned that sometimes Osekre covers his own expenses, while in other cases, the Football Association may provide financial support.

"There are some travels he takes charge of the expenses and sometimes the Football Association pays but he is just an adviser to the FA boss (Kurt Okraku)."

However, it is important to note that Osekre's primary role remains that of an advisor to the GFA President.

In addition to his involvement with the GFA, Michael Osekre is recognized as the owner and financier of Vision FC, a Division One League club in Ghana.