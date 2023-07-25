33 minutes ago

The much-anticipated Mid-Year Budget Review by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has been postponed to Monday, July 31.

Originally slated for July 27, 2023, the presentation was later rescheduled to July 25, 2023, only to be cancelled again until further notice.

The last-minute cancellation of the budget review has stirred curiosity among Members of Parliament (MPs) and the public alike, with various speculations emerging about the possible reasons behind the delay.

In a communication to the house, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, announced that the Finance Minister would engage in an intensive meeting with the MPs on Friday, July 28, 2023, ahead of the rescheduled presentation.

Source: citifmonline