29 minutes ago

The Minister for Communications and Digitisation, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has expressed optimism ahead of the 2025 mid-year budget review, assuring Ghanaians of encouraging developments in the country’s economic outlook.

Speaking during an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Mr. Ofosu pointed to signs of economic recovery—such as a strengthening Ghanaian cedi and a decline in inflation—as clear indicators that the government’s fiscal policies and economic reforms are beginning to bear fruit.

“Absolutely, there will be good news that will bring calm among Ghanaians,” he said. “We’re already seeing positive signs. While we can’t achieve everything in four years—much less in six months—I believe the expectations of Ghanaians have largely been met.”

His remarks come ahead of the Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson’s scheduled presentation of the mid-year budget review to Parliament on Thursday, July 24, 2025. The exercise is mandated under Section 28 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).

The review will assess the implementation of the 2025 budget, highlighting government performance during the first half of the year. Key areas to be addressed include:



Revenue mobilisation and expenditure performance



Progress on debt servicing and structural reforms



Updates on inflation, exchange rate stability, and other macroeconomic indicators

Additionally, the Finance Minister is expected to announce any necessary policy revisions or fiscal adjustments to respond to emerging economic challenges and ensure Ghana remains on track to meet its end-of-year targets.

As the nation awaits the budget update, the Communications Minister’s comments signal growing government confidence in the trajectory of the economy and its potential to deliver relief and stability to the Ghanaian public.