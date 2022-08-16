2 hours ago

The Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana has summoned a student nurse of the Nalerigu Nursing Training College in the North East Region who threatened to kill patients seeking medical care.

The student nurse says she was forced to enrol in the nursing school by her parents.

The student in a TikTok video said she will kill any patient who comes her way to protest her dislike for the nursing profession.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana condemned the comments by the student, describing them as unprofessional.

“Investigations have commenced earnestly to identify the said student and apply the necessary sanctions as enshrined in the code of conduct for nurses and midwives,” the statement said.

The Council also disassociated itself from the comments, saying it “places great importance on issues of professional conduct for nursing and midwifery students, nurses and midwives, thus we condemn such act.”

“The statement made by the alleged student nurse is a clear demonstration of ignorance about the Nursing and Midwifery Professions and therefore the public should treat it with the contempt it deserves,” the statement added.

Source: citifmonline