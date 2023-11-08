10 minutes ago

The Access Bank Division One League entered Matchday six over the weekend with Tamale City and Techiman Heroes grabbing all the points in Zone One.

In Tamale - Tamale City recorded a slim win over Victory Club Warriors at Aliu Mahama stadium. Collins Amoah was the hero for the host after blasting home the only goal of the match in the 44th minute. Tamale City came close to adding to the tally in the second half but Abdul Latif failed to take his chance as the game ended 1-0 in favor of the host. Abdul Latif Lamale was named the best player of the match after an impressive performance won the day for Tamale City.

At Ohene Ameyaw Park - Techiman Heroes grabbed the points in a 1-0 victory over Maana FC. Mohammed Adama scored the match winner in the 38th minute of play .

Elsewhere former Premier League side Eleven Wonders were held 1-1 by Wamanafo Mighty Royals. Joshua Nortei scored first for Eleven Wonders but Micheal Yeboah rubbed them off the points as he scored in the 64th minute to draw Mighty Royals level.

Dribe Kunouw of Mighty Royals was named the best player of the match after his sterling showpiece won them one point on the road.

Here are results in Zone One: