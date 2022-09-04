28 minutes ago

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says that Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey is expected to be out with his latest injury for weeks.

The defensive midfielder missed Arsenal's 2-1 win against Fulham and also his side's 3-1 defeat to Man United with an injury concern meaning he has missed 34 games for the Premier League leaders since joining them.

The Ghanaian midfielder suffered the injury at the training grounds and missed his team's last two matches.

Speaking before their 3-1 loss against Manchester United on Sunday, Arteta confirmed that the former Atletico Madrid has been assessed and will be out for a few weeks.

According to Arteta, Thomas Partey’s injury is similar to the one that ruled him out for two months last season and is frustrating for everyone involved.

“With Mo probably it is a little bit easier and we are talking months,” said manager Mikel Arteta. “With Thomas, hopefully, we are talking weeks or even shorter than that, I hope.”

“We have tried to manage him,” said Arteta. “A lot has happened since he joined, obviously, and we are trying the best possible way to find the reasons why that happens.

Since joining Arsenal in 2020, Partey has been hit by numerous injuries and struggled to stay fully fit.

The 29-year-old has made three appearances in the Premier League this season.