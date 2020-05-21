9 minutes ago

Spanish La Liga expert Graham Hunter says the presence of Mikel Arteta at Arsenal and his role during his playing career as a central midfielder could sway Thomas Partey towards an Arsenal move.

The Ghanaian midfielder has been linked with moves to several clubs with the Gunners thought to be the leaders for the signature of the midfield dynamo.

Partey who has played all his entire career with Athletico Madrid except some loan spells during his formative years is open to the idea of a move outside Wanda Metropolitano.

The player has a relatively modest release clause of 50million euros and has a contract until the summer of 2023.

La Liga expert Graham Hunter believes Arsenal will win the race for the coveted midfielders signature due to the presence of Mikel Arteta.

"Partey speaks decent English, so that wouldn't be an obstacle from him were he to go to the Premier League," Hunter told Sky Sports.

"He's still at an age where the pace and the physicality of the Premier League wouldn't be beyond him."

"He's not the quickest, but he's an athlete that keeps going."

"I don't imagine for a second that he grew up idolising Mikel Arteta, but because of the amount of English football that's shown in Ghana, and because of the role that Arteta played as a midfielder in the Premier League."

"I'm sure Partey will feel he would be working for a coach who would be able to educate him still further in the arts of organising the centre of midfield."

The Ghanaian player has featured in 24 of Atletico's 27 league games this season.