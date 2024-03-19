50 minutes ago

A helicopter belonging to the Ghana Air Force has reportedly crashed at Bonsokrom in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region.

According to eyewitnesses, the helicopter, which is now restricted from public access by Air Force personnel, was reportedly carrying 14 individuals, including personnel from the Petroleum sector.

The crash occurred as the helicopter descended into a bush near the Bonsokrom community, prompting concern among residents.

Despite the unsettling nature of the incident, reports say all passengers and crew aboard the aircraft have been safely rescued by Air Force personnel.

The exact details regarding the helicopter’s departure point and intended destination remain unclear.

It is uncertain whether the helicopter was traveling from offshore locations to Takoradi or was en route from Takoradi to Accra at the time of the crash.