3 hours ago

Military personnel performing duties on the Asutsuare Bridge in the Eastern region have intercepted 231 bags of smuggled cocoa beans.

This was upon a tip-off at about 9:00 pm on Wednesday.

The beans were being transported in a Benz Ateco truck with registration number GW 4873-22 and being driven by Issah Baba, with Joseph Aha as the mate.

The cocoa beans were concealed under animal feed from Asuboi near Suhum and were destined for Togo via Asutsuare and Adidome.

Three others; De-Graft Otto Mote, Soga Godwin and Inspector Adam Mahama, who were escorting the cocoa-laden truck with a Mazda pickup vehicle with registration number GW 3556-S were also arrested.

All five suspects and the cocoa beans have been handed over to the Akosombo Divisional Police Command for further investigation and possible prosecution.