5 hours ago

Some Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the alleged killing of a member of the Ghana Armed Force by a mob in Ashaiman, a suburb of the Greater Accra Region.

According to some Tweeps, the army personnel, who was described as a young soldier, was on his way home when he was attacked by a gang.

Reports indicate that the soldier was given permission to go home by the army after he felt sick.

A tweep, SikaOfficial, indicated that the sources privy to the incident have said that the military person was stabbed to death by the mob.

“According to a close source, he wasn’t beaten to death, he was stabbed to death instead. The young soldier was on his way to see his mum when this unforeseen incident took place,” the tweep said.

Pictures from the scene of the incident showed the lifeless body of the victim, who was in what seems to be military trousers that has been torn.

His military cap and a white material had been used to cover his face. Also, his military bag could be seen lying close to him.

The Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service are yet to comment on the incident.

Source: Ghanaweb