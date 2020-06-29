5 hours ago

A man believed to be a Military Officer has died in a head -on collision accident on the Suhum stretch of the Accra to Kumasi Highway. The fatal accident occurred Sunday June 28, 2020 about 10:10pm.

According to reports, the deceased was driving an unregistered Nissan Note Private Car from the Kumasi direction towards Accra but on reaching Asuboi-Suhum stretch of the Accra to Kumasi Highway, a V.I.P Daewoo bus with registration number GT 9988-13 onboard with passengers from Accra to Kumasi wrongfully overtook a vehicle ahead hence crashed head -on with the Nissan Car occupied by the said Military Officer and his colleague from the opposite direction.

The Acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command Sergeant Francis Gomado told Starr News, the Nissan Note driver and his colleague were trapped in the car but Police with the assistance of the Ghana National Fire Service and National Ambulance Emergency center at Asuboi, and MTTD personnel from Suhum, extricated them and rushed them to the Suhum government hospital but the Nissan Note driver was pronounced dead on arrival whilst his occupant was admitted for treatment.

Meanwhile, suspect driver Kwabena Agyei who was in-charge the Daewoo bus was also admitted at the same hospital for treatment. The body has been deposited at the mortuary of the same hospital for identification, preservation and autopsy.