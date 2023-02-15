4 hours ago

The Savannah Regional Security Council (REGSEC) is deploying armed police and military personnel to Damongo, the Regional capital to prevent any disturbances ahead of the verdict of a three-member Committee on the Damongo Chieftaincy dispute.

Two gates are claiming ownership of the Damongo skin which has left it vacant for years.

Savannah Regional Minister, Saed Jibeal said the law will deal with anyone who attempts to foment trouble.

“In this particular case, what we are saying is that if the ruling doesn’t go in your favour, that doesn’t mean you will resort to violence. No, I have said it over and over again, and the third-day funeral, I made it clear, that no individual or group of people should undermine the security that we have put in place.

Savannah Regional Minister cautioned.

“And so we are not going to spare any individual or group of people who will want to misbehave,” the

Source: citifmonline