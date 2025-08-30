3 hours ago

Deputy Ranking Member of the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, Alhassan Sulemana Tampuli, has expressed concern that the presence of military personnel at polling stations could discourage citizens from exercising their right to vote.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, August 30, Mr. Tampuli emphasised that while security is essential during elections, an excessive military presence could create fear and intimidation among voters, particularly in rural areas.

“The mere presence of the military, even when they are not doing anything wrong, can intimidate people. Ordinary voters, especially in rural constituencies, may feel uncomfortable and decide not to come out to vote,” Mr Tampuli said.

Mr. Tampuli stressed that the police, as the primary agency responsible for election security, should lead the charge, with the military only involved when absolutely necessary.

His remarks follow ongoing controversy around the Akwatia by-election, after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) warned that it would consider any military officer present at the polls as a “thug.”

While acknowledging the validity of political concerns regarding security, Mr. Tampuli urged against escalating tensions with inflammatory rhetoric that could undermine public trust in state institutions.

“We must strike the right balance—provide enough security to prevent chaos, but not so much that it frightens the very people we want to protect. Elections are about participation, and nothing should stand in the way of citizens casting their votes,” he said.