1 hour ago

As part of efforts to restore discipline and accountability within Ghana’s security sector, the Ministry of Defence has withdrawn all military protection for civilians not legally entitled to such services. This includes public officials, former ministers, and private individuals such as businesspersons.

The announcement was made by Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah in a Facebook post on Tuesday, July 15. He described the move as a key step under the government’s broader Reset Agenda to promote transparency and responsible governance.

“As part of our Reset agenda to restore discipline and accountability, we’ve withdrawn military protection for civilians (including public officials, former ministers, businessmen, and women, among others) who are not entitled to it,” he stated.

He explained that the decision aims to end the misuse of military personnel for personal gain, calling the practice inconsistent with the professional role of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The Minister further warned that any military officers found engaging in unauthorised guard or escort duties will face serious consequences.

“Military personnel found providing unauthorized guard duties, and any other unauthorized services, will face far-reaching consequences,” he warned.

Dr. Omane Boamah called on Ghanaians to support the policy shift, framing it as a collective responsibility toward ensuring integrity in the use of national security resources.

“Let’s work together to promote a more disciplined and responsible use of our military resources. We’re committed to transparency and accountability. Let’s build a more responsible and just society together,” he said.