8 hours ago

The Ghana Police Service has assured residents of Akwatia that military deployment during the upcoming by-election will only occur if absolutely necessary.

Speaking to the media, the Director-General of Operations, Commissioner of Police (COP) Vance Baba Gariba, clarified that the military will be placed on standby and will only be called upon in response to specific security threats.

“The military will be only on standby. As and when we need them, then we will deploy them, but if we don’t need the military, then we will not request for the deployment of the military. They are only going to be on standby,” he stated.

He encouraged residents to turn out in large numbers to cast their votes peacefully, assuring them of adequate police presence and protection throughout the process.

“I want to reassure all the good people of Akwatia that they should come out in their numbers and exercise their franchise. The GPS will continue to reassure of their safety and security during this period.”

The Ghana Police Service emphasised its readiness to maintain law and order, noting that it is working closely with other security agencies to ensure a peaceful and transparent electoral process.