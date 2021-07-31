1 hour ago

Hasaacas Ladies cruised to the semifinals of the WAFU Zone B Women’s Club Championship with a 3-0 victory against Niger’s AS Police de Niamey on Friday.

A Milot Pokuaa double plus Doris Boaduwaa’s opener aided the marauding of the group B opponent as Hasmal made easy work with a 3-0 win.

Coach Yusif Basigi made three changes from the side that played the first game; Evelyn Badu, Lauratu Issaka had her debut appearance and skipper Perpetual Agyekum all had time in this outing.

Doris Boaduwaa opened the scoring with 8 minutes showing on the clock after she had a better of an opponent defender and the goalkeeper to send us up.

The score-line was doubled through Milot Pokuaa when she was played through beautifully by Evelyn Badu and the attacker made light work of the goalkeeper with her pinpoint header.

And despite creating several goal scoring chances the 2-0 was what ended the half.

The only goal of the second half came through Milot Pokuaa again but this time Doris Boaduwaa was the architect of that goal.

Hasaacas Ladies with the 3-0 score-line makes it to the semifinals of the tournament and are a win away from qualifying to the CAF Women’s Champions League later this year.

credit:sekondihasaacasfc.com