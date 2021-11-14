Black Stars head coach, Milovan Rajevac has named his starting line up for the crunch tie against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.
Ghana requires a win against South Africa in this evening's tie with anything other than that meaning Ghana will miss out.
Jojo Wollacott keeps his place in post whiles Andy Yiadom plays at right back with Baba Rahman at left back.
Not much changes is seen in the line up as Mubarak Wakaso Andre Ayew and Iddrisu Baba hold their own in midfield while up front Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana.
Black Stars starting XI:
16 Wollacott Joseph
12 Kyere - Yiadom Andrew
17 Baba Rahman
23 Alexander Djiku
18 Daniel Amartey
11 Mubarak Wakaso
10 Andre Ayew(C)
21 Mohammed Baba Iddrisu
9 Jordan Ayew
20 Mohammed Kudus
22 Kamal-Deen Suleman
