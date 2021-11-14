3 hours ago

Black Stars head coach, Milovan Rajevac has named his starting line up for the crunch tie against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

Ghana requires a win against South Africa in this evening's tie with anything other than that meaning Ghana will miss out.

Jojo Wollacott keeps his place in post whiles Andy Yiadom plays at right back with Baba Rahman at left back.

Not much changes is seen in the line up as Mubarak Wakaso Andre Ayew and Iddrisu Baba hold their own in midfield while up front Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Black Stars starting XI:

16 Wollacott Joseph

12 Kyere - Yiadom Andrew

17 Baba Rahman

23 Alexander Djiku

18 Daniel Amartey

11 Mubarak Wakaso

10 Andre Ayew(C)

21 Mohammed Baba Iddrisu

9 Jordan Ayew

20 Mohammed Kudus

22 Kamal-Deen Suleman