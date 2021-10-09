2 hours ago

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac has expressed satisfaction over the performance of goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott in his debut game for the Black Stars against Zimbabwe in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Serbian gaffer says Wollacott merited the nod to be in the sticks for the Black Stars in their 3-1 victory over The Warriors.

Ghana played their 3rd group game on Saturday at the Cape Coast Stadium but it was the Swindon Town FC Goalkeeper who was making his first appearance for the team.

Despite picking a goal from a Spot kick, Rajevac, who was playing his first game in charge of the Black Stars in his second stint, believes the 25- year- old justified why he was given the starting role, following what he exhibited at training.

“It's all about good scouting. Since he arrived in camp, he proved himself at the training sessions," Milovan Rajevac told reporters after the game.

“He did very well and deserves the chance [to start for Ghana]. I was satisfied with his performance in today's game. I don't want to praise him much but he did a good job for the team."

Wollacott took the bold decision to leave Championship side Bristol City, where he was warning the bench, and join English four-tier outfit Swindon Town during the last summer transfer window.

He has featured consistently for Swindon, with ten game outings this season for Swindon Town FC where he has conceded eight goals and kept four clean sheets.