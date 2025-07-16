52 minutes ago

In a move that has drawn both interest and intrigue within the regulatory and public health space, the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has officially named Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Manso Opuni as its new Acting Chief Executive Officer, effective Monday, July 14, 2025.

The announcement comes on the heels of the departure of Dr. Delese Mimi Darko, the immediate past CEO, who was appointed the Director-General of the Africa Medicines Agency (AMA).

Dr. Darko, a pharmacist by profession, has been at the helm of the FDA since 2017 and is widely credited for steering the Authority through a transformative period marked by robust regulatory reforms, enhanced enforcement of food and drug standards, and a heightened public awareness of health safety.

Professor Opuni, who until his new role served as the Board Chairman of the FDA, now takes over executive leadership at a critical time for the Authority.

His background, which blends academic excellence with regulatory governance, is expected to provide continuity in leadership while strengthening the FDA’s mandate to ensure public health and consumer protection in Ghana.

In a post on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, the FDA confirmed the appointment, expressing full confidence in Professor Opuni’s capacity to deepen the Authority’s reach and effectiveness.

“The FDA extends its warmest congratulations to Prof. Opuni on his appointment and looks forward to his leadership in advancing the Authority’s mandate of safeguarding public health and safety,” the post read.

The choice of Professor Opuni, whose name bears a historical echo in Ghana’s regulatory history, has sparked discussions in some circles due to its resemblance to Dr. Stephen Opuni, a former CEO of the Authority and later that of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) who faced high-profile corruption allegations.

However, FDA insiders confirm there is no familial or professional connection between the two, and stakeholders have been urged to focus on the new appointee’s track record and qualifications.

Professor Opuni’s appointment comes at a time when Ghana’s food and drug regulatory landscape is facing complex challenges and substandard food products to the tightening of controls at the country’s ports of entry.

In recent years, the FDA has launched several aggressive campaigns to clamp down on fake pharmaceutical products, unregistered herbal concoctions, and food safety breaches in urban markets.

The new acting CEO is expected to build on these efforts while pushing for policy reform, international collaboration, and digital innovation in regulatory monitoring.

His background as a scientist and policy advisor positions him to steer the FDA into a new era of evidence-based regulation, stakeholder engagement, and consumer trust-building.

Professor Opuni’s immediate task will involve maintaining momentum on current FDA initiatives while also dealing with emerging health safety concerns linked to a rapidly growing market of imported supplements, online drug sales, and increasing industrial food production.