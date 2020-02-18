3 hours ago

A Tarkwa based mining firm called Mohammed Mining Company has been busted by the Electricity Company of Ghana for illegal connection.

The task force who acted on a tip-off upon the arrival at the company’s site observed that power had been tapped from the main source without the consent of the ECG.

The arrest follows ECG’s recent declaration of war on power theft in its operational areas and has subsequently fined Mohammed Mining Company 1.5 million Cedis after conceding to the charge of power theft.

Western Regional Public Relations Officer for the Electricity Company, Benjamin Quarcoo who confirmed the arrest to Empire News’ Emmanuel Ohene-Gyan praised the revenue protection team for their level of professionalism and the swift response they acted upon.

“Our team acted upon a tip-off from an informant who was worried about the unscrupulous activity being carried out by this mining firm,” he revealed.

“It gets worrying when you see such things. The Company does not take such acts lightly. We shall bring the perpetrators of such criminal act to book; No one is above the law,” he added.