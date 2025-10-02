1 hour ago

The Director of Policy, Planning, Research, Monitoring, and Evaluation at the Water Resources Commission (WRC), Dr. Mawuli Lumor, has made it clear that no law in Ghana permits mining in rivers or water bodies, describing such activities as completely illegal.

Speaking on The Point of View on Channel One TV on Wednesday, October 1, Dr. Lumor clarified that while licensed small-scale mining is legal and regulated, illegal mining commonly referred to as galamsey, often involves operations in rivers, which are never sanctioned by any state institution.

“What people confuse the two is that they jam small-scale mining together and call it galamsey. There are people who are legally doing the right thing; it is the illegal ones. Because no institution will issue a permit for somebody to go and mine in a river, it won’t happen. All those mining in the rivers are illegal, and every effort to apprehend them has always been difficult,” he explained.

Dr. Lumor warned that the environmental damage caused by such illegal activity is threatening the country’s water security. He noted that many water treatment plants are already struggling to process water due to high turbidity caused by ongoing river pollution.

He also pointed out the economic and regulatory challenges illegal mining presents.

“Those who have gone through the process and acquired their permits are guided to mine sustainably. There’s been a lot of benefits in illegality; they don’t pay anything to the state, they don’t take any instructions from anybody, they dig what they want and how they want, and that is the problem for us,” he noted.

The Water Resources Commission has repeatedly raised alarm over the risk of losing major rivers to pollution if immediate action is not taken to end illegal mining, particularly in river bodies.