The Minister-designate for National Security, Mr. Albert Kan-Dapaah, has commended the National Peace Council (NPC) for its contribution towards a peaceful election last year.

He said there was no better time to promote peace than now considering the pockets of national security threats.

He said the only thing that could hinder the growth of the country, was lack of peace, hence the need to protect and keep the peace the nation enjoyed.

Workshop

Mr Kan-Dapaah gave the commendation when he opened a three-day orientation programme for the new governing board of the NPC in Accra last Tuesday.

Issues to be discussed at the orientation include building trust and connection among the different stakeholders to work together for the country, skills needed by Ghanaian leaders to strengthen the future of the country and concrete innovations needed to co-create to build the country.

It will be climaxed with an official handing over ceremony of the immediate past board to the new governing board. The new board was inaugurated in November last year.

Resolving conflicts

Mr Kan-Dapaah noted that the timely intervention of the NPC at the district, regional and national levels, such as settling of chieftaincy and land disputes was commendable.

“The NPC solves conflicts better than the security forces in the country,” he stated.

He further said ensuring peace in the country was a collective responsibility which should not be left to the NPC alone.

Peaceful election

The Chairman of the NPC, Rev Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, said in spite of the inability of the current board to go through a thorough orientation, it was able to ensure that the ravages of vigilantism which was denting the good image of the country, as the oasis of peace in the subregion was contained during the 2020 elections.

The orientation, he said, would afford the board members the opportunity to synergise their different professional and institutional backgrounds to enable the Council to achieve its mandate of conflict prevention, management, resolution and to build sustainable peace.

“It is my belief that to properly discharge our function as board members, this orientation retreat should be institutionalised in the life of the NPC on the assumption of any new board,” he said.

He urged the board members to use the opportunity to strategise towards repositioning the Council for greater effectiveness and impact.

“I urge Eminent members and Management of the NPC to take advantage of this training session and seek to add value to themselves and to position the council at a higher level,” He said.