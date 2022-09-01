6 hours ago

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif (MP) met with the 2021/2022 outgoing National Service Personnel who did their mandatory national service with the Ministry in a short send-off ceremony at the Ministry’s conference room.

The Minister expressed his passion for youth development and thanked the personnel for their dedicated service to the Ministry over the last one year and advised them to diligently apply the knowledge they had acquired during the service period in their new endeavors which he believed will propel them to secure new jobs going forward.

Hon. Mustapha Ussif charged the personnel to live a good life worthy of emulation even after their service had ended and also asked them to be humble and respect everyone as they move on to a new path. He stated.

"Think beyond Ghana, and dream big, and also create opportunity for yourselves to make a living" he mentioned.

The Minister assured them of the Ministry’s support and encouraged them to call on the Ministry for any form of assistance when the need arises.

On the part of the outgoing service personnel, they were very much grateful to the Ministry for granting them the opportunity to under study the rudimentary works of the civil service adding that they have had exposures that are eye opening to them.