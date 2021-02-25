2 hours ago

Minister for youth and sports designate, Hon Mustapha Ussif (MP) will take his turn at the ongoing vetting of Ministers designate tomorrow Thursday, 25th February, 2021 at 10:00am in Parliament.

The former National Service Scheme (NSS) boss and current Member of Parliament for Yagaba Kubori Hon Yussif Mustapha will be grilled by members of parliaments appointment committee.

Hon Yussif Mustapha has been rewarded by the President for claiming the Yagba/Kubore Constituency seat from the NDC's Alhaji Ibrahim Rauf Tanko.

He managed to poll 9,393 votes as against the 18,153 votes garnered by Mr Mustapha who is also the Chief Executive Officer of the National Service Secretariat (NSS).

The 41 year old is expected to continue with the infrastructural projects which includes the multi purpose sports facilities which is at various stages of completion, youth empowerment, development of sports across board.