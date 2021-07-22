2 hours ago

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Henry Quartey, has held a meeting with members of the Greater Accra Caucus of Parliament to solicit their input and support for the passage of a new bye-law to tackle sanitation in the region.

The minister, who presented a draft document to members of the caucus after engaging them in a two-hour meeting, said the bye-law, when passed, would ensure that the capital city would be rid of filth.

Dubbed "Operation Clean Your Frontage", the bye-law which formed part of the 'Let Accra Work’ campaign would see the reintroduction of sanitation inspection by environmental health officers to homes and offices within the Greater Accra Region.

Mr Quartey, who was courting the support of the caucus, said the indiscipline and filth that had engulfed the region must be brought to an end.

He stated that the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) would strengthen its relationship with the caucus and work hand in hand with them.

"We will work hand in hand in combating filth and I hope everyone out there will support this cause," the regional minister said.

Draft bill

He implored the members of the caucus to deliberate on the draft bye-law and make relevant inputs for its consideration and approval by assembly members at the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies in the region.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma South and former Mayor of Accra, Mr Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, who lauded the minister for the initiative, said the minority side of the caucus would support the initiative devoid of political affiliation.

"We will support any measure to ensure a clean Accra devoid of politics," he said.

"Filth has no political colour and the only way Accra can work is when we work together," the former mayor added.

Mr Vanderpuije said the time to make Accra work again was now and urged residents and businesses to be ready and get involved.

Present at the meeting were the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Mr Devine Agohorm, a former mayor of Accra, Mr Stanley Adjiri Blankson, representatives of the National Democratic Congress and leaders from both sides of the caucus.

Source: graphic.com.gh