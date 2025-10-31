3 hours ago

The Minister of Labour, Jobs, and Employment, Hon. Pelpuo Hassan Abdul-Rashid, has commissioned the new office of El-Sayus Company Limited at Adjiriganor.

During the commissioning, he commended the company for employing 700 workers nationwide, noting that this initiative will help reduce unemployment challenges in the country.

Speaking at the event, the minister noted that this initiative will significantly contribute to reducing the unemployment challenge in Ghana. This development underscores the importance of private sector participation in job creation and economic growth.

The minister stressed the need to ensure that workers are properly taken care of, with a secure workplace, good health, and protection from diseases.

He noted that people work to improve their families' lives and take care of their health, and it is the government's responsibility to ensure that workers are protected.

The theme of the event, "Amplifying the 24 hour sustainable jobs and employment, through modern professional sanitation programs," underscores the government's commitment to creating jobs and promoting employment opportunities.

Archibald Darko-Boateng, CEO of El-Sayus Company Limited, expressed his company's support for President John Dramani Mahama's 24-hour economy initiative.

With experience in providing services around the clock, El-Sayus believes it can contribute to creating more employment opportunities for people, especially those willing to work non-traditional hours.

Darko-Boateng described the initiative as "very great" and noted that his company is well-positioned to support the government's efforts. He emphasized El-Sayus' resilience and ability to adapt to challenging conditions, which sets it apart from other service providers.

The CEO expressed optimism that the government would continue to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, which would allow El-Sayus to expand its services and contribute to reducing unemployment.

Report by Bernard K Dadzie Greater Accra Region