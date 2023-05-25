59 minutes ago

Ghana's Minister of Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has called for a boost in investment in Ghanaian football following the recent partnership between Accra Lions and German football legend Lothar Matthäus.

At a grand unveiling ceremony held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra, Lothar Matthäus, accompanied by Ghanaian football star Frank Acheampong and renowned football agent Oliver Konig, was introduced as a co-owner of Accra Lions. This collaboration values the Ghanaian club at approximately €2 million, marking a significant milestone for Accra Lions and Ghanaian football as a whole.

Minister Mustapha Ussif, during the ceremony, commended the partnership between Accra Lions and Lothar Matthäus and emphasized the need for more investors to enter the Ghanaian football scene.

"We extend our congratulations to you for this substantial investment you are making in Ghana football, and we are sincerely grateful for it. We urge others to follow your example by investing in partnerships that help develop talent for Ghana and our clubs," stated the minister.

He further acknowledged the achievements of Accra Lions, despite being a relatively new club compared to traditional powerhouses like Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko. Minister Mustapha Ussif recognized the significant impact Accra Lions has made in Ghanaian football and expressed gratitude for their efforts.

Lothar Matthäus, a former German international and one of the greatest midfielders in the history of the sport, brings a wealth of experience to Accra Lions. Having represented Germany 150 times and achieved success at the 1990 FIFA World Cup, Matthäus is celebrated for his exceptional skills, including passing, positional awareness, tackling, and powerful shooting abilities. His involvement with Accra Lions signifies the growing interest and recognition of Ghanaian football on the global stage.

The partnership between Accra Lions and Lothar Matthäus serves as a catalyst for further investment in Ghanaian football, creating opportunities for talent development and the growth of local clubs. As the nation embraces this new era of collaboration, it is expected that more investors will come forward to support the development and progress of Ghanaian football.