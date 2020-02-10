54 minutes ago

The Savannah Regional Minister, Salifu Adam Braimah, has presented 152 mattresses to the Buipe Senior High School (SHS) in the Central Gonja district after the girls dormitory got burnt.

Fire burnt the girls dormitory block of the Buipe Senior High School destroying books, clothes, mattresses and other properties.

The fire disaster resulted in the collapse of two students who were later rushed to the Buipe hospital for treatment.

Students and residents were able to put the fire under control before the Ghana Fire Service arrived by then the dormitory block was burnt into ashes.

The Buipe fire tender has been faulty for over a year which has been a worry to residents in the area.

According to the minister, government is committed in the welfare of students and for that matter he would ensure that students will be assisted with their lost educational materials to enhance learning in the school.

He encouraged the affected students not to lose hope but stay focused in their academics especially the final year students.

The Headmistress of the Buipe Senior High School, madam Mercy Ewuntomah, thanked the Savannah Regional Minister and the Free Senior High School Secretariat for the support.

According to her, the Free Senior High School secretariat has assured the school that the affected students will be presented with school uniforms, books and house dresses to replace the burnt ones.

She, however, revealed that the school's ICT block has been converted as a dormitory for the affected students and appealed to well-wishers, individuals and organizations to come to their aid.

"we want to convert 6 classrooms blocks for them to use as a temporary dormitory”. She said

Meanwhile, a committee has been set up to investigate the actual cause of the fire in the school.

Source: Dailyguidenetwork