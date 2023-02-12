8 hours ago

The president of policy think tank, IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe is disappointed with the recent ministerial changes President Akufo-Addo effected in his government.

He expected that the President would have heeded to calls for a reduction in the size of his government.

Speaking on Citi FM/TV’s news analysis programme The Big Issue, Franklin Cudjoe said “I don’t think this is a reshuffle in the sense that Ghanaians expected. Yes, some positions were filled, but it was not necessarily a reshuffle.”

“I don’t think the President served the country well. He seems to be living in some sort of bubble. Everyone has been advocating for a reduction in the size of government, but he didn’t do that,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, elevated a Deputy Minister of Local Government, OB Amoah to Minister of State at the same Ministry.

A Deputy Energy Minister, Amin Adam has also been nominated as Minister of State at the Finance Ministry to replace Charles Adu Boahen.

Reacting to the latest appointment by President Akufo-Addo in a Citi News interview, Member of Parliament for the Central Tongu constituency, Alexander Roosevelt said the action is in bad faith.

“This is unfortunate because we thought the numbers were going to be cut down. This is too bad and shows a sign of insensitivity to the plight of the ordinary Ghanaian”, the legislator added.

There have been several calls by political analysts for the government to make some changes in its government in the wake of the economic crisis.

But among the changes made by the President include MP for Adansi Asokwa KT Hammond being picked to replace Alan Kyerematen at the Trade and Industry Ministry.

MP for Abetifi Constituency Bryan Acheampong has also been nominated to head the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

MP for Nhyiaeso and former head of MASLOC Stephen Amoah has been nominated as a Deputy Trade Minister.

Stephen Asamoah-Boateng, former Director-General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) becomes the new Minister of Chieftency and Religious Affairs.

Herbert Krapa, a Deputy Trade Minister has been moved to the Energy Ministry as deputy minister.

