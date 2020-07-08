1 hour ago

The Ministry of Finance has said it has closed down its premises from July 7, 2020, due to an ongoing Coronavirus testing exercise on its staff.

In a memo issued by the Chief Director of the ministry, Patrick Nomo, and copied to GhanaWeb, he said all staff of the ministry are to work from home while the testing team compiles the comprehensive results.

"In view of the preparations towards the Mid-Year Review of the Budget, a core team of staff will work from home from approved locations to complete the Mid-Year Review. All other staff will work from home using the Ministry's approved digital channels," the memo read.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to present the mid-year budget review later this month which will entail supplementary estimates for spending in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in Ghana.

