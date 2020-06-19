2 hours ago

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has presented Covid 19 Relief items to the Ghana wheelchair Basketball Federation( GWBF)

The Items which were received on behalf of the Federation by the Federations Secretary General Lion Wilson Agbesi and the Federations President Max Varden were presented by Madam Sarah Boateng at the Ministry for Gender, Children and Social Protection .

During the presentation, Madam Sarah said due to the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is the need for the Ministry to support the vulnerable with relief items to support them to be able to cope with the situation.

According to her, The Ministry together with other donors as part of their corporate social responsibility has supported Government in diverse ways especially during this COVID-19 period and the Ministry is very appreciative of their kind gesture.

Madam Sarah Boateng after presenting the items to the Secretary General and the President cautioned that , the items are not for sale but meant to support the needs of the vulnerable in society.

She said the sector Minister, Hon. Cynthia Mamle Morrison, and Hon Deputy Minister is doing every thing possible to ensure that the vulnerable persons in society during this pandemic are supported.

The President of the Federation Mr Max Varden expressed the Federations profound gratitude to the Ministry and assured the Minister that the food items will be served to the Athlete's as instructed.

Lion Wilson Agbesi use the occussion to again express the Federations appreciation to the Ministry, he added that the Gender Ministry has been up and doing as much as the Covid19 is concern and each and every one in the Country needs to commend the Ministry for the good work they are doing, The Ministry special attention to the need of persons with disability has been great and we say thank you and we hope to maintain this wonderful collaboration between the Ministry and the federations.

The items donated to the Ghana wheelchair Basketball Federation included 10 bags of Rice and 6 cartons of frytol oil.

According to Lion Agbesi this is the third relief support the GWBF is receiving as a results of the Covid 19 , he revealed that the first support was from The National Paralympic committee - NPC - Gh , the second one was from the Office of the First Lady H.E Rebeeca Akuffo Addo and this is the third support coming from the Gender Ministry.

The outspoken Secretary General as well indicated that the Federation have about 400 Athletes/ Players accross the Country and as well stated the Federation have its presence in 10 Regions out of the 16 Regions in the Country and it is the target of the Federation in making sure every player of the Federation get Relief Support without leaving any body behind and we are working seriously on that and this are the results that are coming.

It is our prayer and hope that before the end of the month all players from our federations receive relief items with happiness and Joy .

This will make it for us to achieve the #AgendaNoPlayerShouldBeLeftBehind .

He concluded by calling on cooperate bodies , Religious Bodies , Government Agencies, development partners, philanthropist and individuals to reach out to the Federation to help us support the Athlete's and players .