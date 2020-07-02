50 minutes ago

Ghanaian movie producer, Michael Ola does not see the need for the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to subject Rosemond Brown to the law after she posted a nude photo to celebrate her son’s birthday.

In a video sighted by Zionfelix.net, the movie producer and entertainment show host said the Ministry is just seeking for attention with the issue at hand.

According to him, there are so many issues that they needed to tackle but they are sitting aloof and just jumping on to Rosemond’s case for attention.

He made this statement after they captured a video of a young girl selling in traffic.

Ola averred it is child abuse for such a young girl to sell in traffic but the ministry has failed to deal with their parents or guardians.

He emphasized that there are so many serious issues that need the attention of the ministry.

Ola Michael made this comment after the Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Madam Freda Premeph told Joy News in an interview that the Ghanaian actress will be dealt with for her conduct.

“We have had too many of such things on social media and I think it’s about time we made sure that the law works for the first time on some of these people.

“You know why I am very sad about this whole thing? You post images like this, they go viral, usually share via social media and it remains online permanently and sometimes the next 10-20-15 years if this young boy grows up to become somebody and even going to look for a job somewhere who knows who will pull something out of his.

“There are some young people who think that once they bring somebody out into this world nobody can talk about them. That is not good enough; we have to protect the child ….and I don’t think that we are going to leave this thing at all. We will go straight on with her and I am happy that the CID has invited her tomorrow,” the Depute Minister stated.

Watch Ola Michael sharing his sentiment in the video below.