The Ministry of Health has announced the commencement of recruitment for 2017 trained nurses and midwives with a diploma and degree certificates from accredited public and private training institutions on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

A statement issued by Nana Kwabena Adjei-Mensah, the Chief Director of the Ministry, has said.

It requested qualified nurses and midwives to apply to the Ministry of Health online application portal by logging-in onto https://hr.moh.gov.gh and follow the instructions to select the preferred agency under the Ministry for posting.

The statement said the deadline for submission of application is Friday, May 15, 2020, and urged all applicants to take note of the said date.