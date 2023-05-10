4 hours ago

The Ministry of Justice has made a firm commitment to provide a permanent office for the Legal Aid Commission.

This announcement was made at the official launch of Ghana’s Public Defenders Division, which aims to provide crucial legal assistance and criminal defence services to Ghanaians who are unable to afford legal representation.

During the event, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, delivered a powerful keynote address.

He highlighted the importance of ensuring that all Ghanaians, regardless of their financial circumstances, have access to legal representation when faced with criminal charges.

“Discharge your duties professionally and ethically. Ensure legal representation to Ghanaians faced with criminal cases. Members are sometimes forced to hold meetings with clients under tents, the temporary office of the Legal Aid Commission is in a deplorable state. I will ensure that land is acquired for the construction of a permanent office for Legal Aid Commission,” he assured.

Godfred Yeboah Dame also disclosed that the Finance Ministry has already contributed an impressive sum of GH¢1,000,000 to the Legal Aid Fund, and urged the ministry to continue doing so annually.

“I’m happy to say that the Ministry of Finance redeemed its promise of transferring GH¢1,000,000 into the Legal Aid Fund in 2022,” he remarked.

Source: citifmonline