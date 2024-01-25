9 hours ago

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has issued a statement expressing shared disappointment with Ghanaians over the poor performance of the Black Stars at the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast.

The Ministry highlighted the need for a comprehensive diagnosis to identify the structural and systemic deficiencies affecting Ghana's football.

In the statement released on January 25, the Ministry emphasized the urgent necessity for a thorough examination of Ghana's football ecosystem and a restructuring aligned with national aspirations.

“Regrettably, the recent and continued poor performance of the Black Stars highlights fundamental structural and systemic deficiencies in our football ecosystem and journey.

This is such that, despite our unwavering support and considerable investment, leaving no stone unturned, the team has not delivered, and results do not commensurate with efforts and resources invested.

This clearly points to the urgent need for a comprehensive diagnosis and restructuring of Ghana football to align with our aspirations in football and beyond.

“In the coming days, the Ministry, in consultation with national team stakeholders, will announce a strategic plan to identify the causes and the road map towards the revival of the Black Stars,” parts of the release from the Sports Ministry said.

The Ministry further said it recognises the urgent necessity to address the underlying issues and is poised to embrace a holistic approach towards rebuilding and reviving our football.

“This is crucial and pertinent, not only for the Black Stars and the followers of Ghana football, but also for every aspiring young Ghanaian footballer,” the Ministry added.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association has formed a committee to oversee the recruitment of a new head coach for the Black Stars.

The collaborative efforts between the Ministry and football stakeholders signal a commitment to fostering positive change and enhancing the future of football in Ghana.