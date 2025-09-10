4 hours ago

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has accused the government of using state institutions to intimidate political opponents, following the arrest and remand of Kwame Baffoe (Abronye DC), Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Abronye DC was remanded by the Accra Circuit Court on Tuesday, September 9, on two counts of “offensive conduct conducive to a breach of the peace.” He is scheduled to reappear in court on Friday, September 12.

In a statement signed by Jerry Ahmed Shaib, 2nd Deputy Minority Whip, the caucus described the move as a clear case of political persecution.

“This vague and overly broad application of the law falls far short of international standards of legal specificity. The denial of bail and his remand clearly suggest punishment, not justice,” the statement read.

The Minority alleged that the case was part of a broader campaign to silence dissent, citing harassment of journalists, opposition members, and social commentators through arbitrary arrests and detentions.

It further warned that threats against opposition leaders — including Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh, and NPP National Organiser Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) — were being ignored by state authorities, creating a climate of fear.

“Reports of assassination plots issued openly by NDC executives and their associates while the authorities look away signal a dangerous deterioration of democratic tolerance,” the statement said.

The caucus called on the Ghana Police Service to act impartially and safeguard all political actors, stressing that democracy thrives only when the rule of law and equal protection are guaranteed.

The Minority reaffirmed its commitment to defending human rights and restoring public trust in Ghana’s democratic institutions.