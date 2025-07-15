45 minutes ago

The Minority in Parliament has strongly condemned what it describes as a “coordinated and state-enabled assault” on Ghana’s democracy, following violent incidents during the parliamentary rerun election in the Ablekuma North Constituency on July 11.

The rerun, which was to settle a disputed parliamentary seat, was marred by acts of violence, intimidation, and what the Minority alleges was calculated political thuggery under the guise of party activism.

In a fiery statement issued on Sunday and signed by Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the opposition caucus laid the blame squarely on the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) and accused senior government officials of celebrating and justifying the violence.

The Minority is demanding swift and decisive action from President John Dramani Mahama, calling this a moment that will define his presidency and test his commitment to democratic values.

Attack on Democracy

According to the Minority, the attacks that took place at multiple polling stations—including St. Peter’s Society Methodist Church, Awoshie DVLA, and Asiedu Gyedu Memorial School—were not isolated incidents.

They described the scenes as “coordinated acts of electoral terrorism,” citing reports that NDC-affiliated thugs, some dressed as security officers, physically assaulted key New Patriotic Party (NPP) figures and voters.

Among those assaulted was Mavis Hawa Koomson, a former Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture and MP, who was manhandled in public.

Nana Akua Owusu Afriyieh, the NPP parliamentary candidate, sustained facial injuries. Former MP for Okaikwei South, Darkoa Newman, and several other party agents were also attacked.

The Minority further alleges that thugs posing as police officers infiltrated polling centres to deceive voters and disrupt the process.

These impersonators were reportedly apprehended without proper identification, exposing what the Minority calls a deliberate strategy to undermine electoral integrity.

Targeted Attacks on NPP Officials and Journalists

The statement describes the violence as systematic, noting the brutal assault on Chris Lloyd Nii Kwei Asamoah, the Deputy National Organiser of the NPP, as evidence of a coordinated campaign to target the party’s leadership.

The Minority insists these were not spontaneous clashes, but orchestrated efforts intended to intimidate and suppress opposition participation.

Journalists were not spared either. A JoyNews reporter was allegedly attacked while covering the polls, and a GHOne TV journalist, Agyekum Banahene, was ralso assaulted by a police officer at North Odorkor Polling Station.

The Minority says these attacks represent a direct affront to press freedom, warning that Ghana’s democratic image is at risk if such acts are tolerated.

Government Officials Accused of Endorsing Violence

Perhaps the most damning part of the Minority’s statement is directed at senior government officials whom they accused of openly celebrating the violence.

Dr. Hanna Louisa Bissiw, the NDC National Women’s Organiser and CEO of the Minerals Development Fund, reportedly justified the violence by claiming “violence begets violence.”

Even more controversially, Malik Basintale, the Acting CEO of the Youth Employment Agency and Deputy National Communications Officer of the NDC, allegedly praised the attacker of Hawa Koomson in a social media post, nicknaming him the “Flying Python” and suggesting he would now lead an imaginary “5k Airforce.”

The Minority believes these comments from prominent figures in the Mahama-led administration amount to tacit approval of political violence and pose a grave threat to the country’s democratic fabric.