3 hours ago

The Minority in Parliament has voted against the approval of budget estimates of GH¢80 million for the construction of the National Cathedral for 2023.

The Minority says this follows the failure of the Finance Ministry to account for an amount of GH¢114 million out of the GH¢339 million spent so far on the project.

Speaking to Citi News, a member of the Trades and Industry Committee of Parliament, Dr. Dominic Ayine said the Minority would only approve the budgetary allocation to the Ministry of Tourism without the allocated funds to the National Cathedral.

Sourcecitifmonline