2 hours ago

The Minority in Parliament has once again boycotted business activities in Parliament in support of the trial of James Gyakye Quayson, the Member of Parliament for Assin North.

The High Court in Accra is set to deliver a ruling on the application for a stay of proceedings in the case involving the legislator, who is facing charges of forgery and perjury.

Lawyers representing the embattled MP have submitted a request for the court to halt proceedings, allowing the Court of Appeal to review the trial judge’s decision to conduct the case on a daily basis.

In a show of solidarity, the Minority caucus has decided to forgo Parliamentary proceedings and accompany their fellow member to the court.

This is the second time Minority MPs have abandoned Parliamentary work to accompany their colleague in Parliament.

According to the caucus, the trial of Mr Gyakye Quayson is unfair and must be dropped by the Attorney General and Minister for Justice.

Source: citifmonline