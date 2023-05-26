16 hours ago

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has requested for the details of the judgement on James Gyakye Quayson, former Assin North MP to be made available by June 7 before it can pass a vote on the president’s Chief Justice nominee, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.

The Caucus refrained from passing a vote on the nominee after the Appointments Committee of Parliament met after vetting the Supreme Court Justice.

The group is demanding to see the full judgement before any decision is taken.

A second vetting appears imminent but the chairman of the Committee, Joseph Osei-Owusu declared that there will be no second vetting.

The Minority Chief Whip in a press release indicated that the Minority expects the cooperation of the Majority in its request to bring closure to the vetting.

Below is the full release

The Minority Members on the Appointments Committee of Parliament did not vote on the President’s nominee for the position of Chief Justice today due to the unavailability of the reasoned judgement of the Supreme Court in the matter of Hon. James Gyakye Quayson

It is important to state that the Appointments Committee not long ago in 2019 vetted and approved this same nominee as a justice of the Supreme Court. However, it was imperative for Members of The Minority on the Committee to evaluate the decisions of the nominee on all other cases, including the James Gyakye Quayson case since the vetting in 2019.

We successfully evaluated the nominee on all relevant criteria except the outstanding matter of James Gyakye Quayson which would enable us to come to a decision. We expect the reasoned Judgement of the court on this matter by 7 June, 2023 to finalise our decision

We have duly communicated our challenge to our colleagues on the Majority side and expect their cooperation.

