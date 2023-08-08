2 hours ago

The Minority in Parliament has issued an ultimatum to Dr Ernest Addison, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), demanding his resignation along with his deputies within 21 days.

Failure to comply, they warned, would result in street demonstrations against his continued tenure.

The call for resignation comes in response to the BoG’s reported loss of GHS 60.8 billion, as outlined in its 2022 annual report. The central bank attributed this loss to the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

However, the NDC Members of Parliament have rejected this explanation, asserting that the bank cannot blame the loss solely on the debt exchange program.

Addressing the media during the ‘Moment of Truth’ series at the NDC headquarters on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the Minority Leader, stated that if Dr Ernest Addison does not voluntarily step down within the given 21 days, the Minority is prepared to organize popular demonstrations to protest his continued leadership.

“Those who have by their reckless and criminal conduct unleashed economic hardship and financial distress on the suffering people of Ghana must be held to account. Impunity of the highest order can no longer be tolerated by the suffering masses of Ghanaians. We must not allow dangerous precedents to be set for future leaders.”

“In this regard, we call for the resignation of the Governor of the Central Bank and his deputies within 21 days from today. We are resolved to embark on popular action to occupy the Central Bank and drive out the team of inept, callous and criminal mismanagers of the finances of this country and Save the Bank of Ghana.”

“The March to Ensure Accountability will begin in 21 days if the Governor of the Bank of Ghana does not do the needful and pack bag and baggage out of that sacred institution that he has so desecrated. Dr Ernest Addisson Must Go! There has to be an end to impunity and it is NOW!” the Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam MP said.